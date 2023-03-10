Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today announced that Rohit Jawa will take over as the new Managing Director & CEO of HUL from June 27, and will join the company as CEO designate and whole-time director from April 1.

Rohit will also take over as President, Unilever South Asia. He will join the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) effective April 1.

After a transformational tenure of 10 years at the helm of HUL, Sanjiv Mehta will retire from the company.

Rohit (56), is currently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London where, since January 2022, he has successfully orchestrated the once-in-a-decade, end-to-end transformation of Unilever.

He started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988 and has a proven track record of sustained business results across India, South East Asia, and North Asia.

As EVP for North Asia & Chairman for Unilever China, he led a significant transformation of Unilever China into a competitive, profitable, and consistent business, now Unilever’s 3rd biggest globally.

As the Chairman of Unilever Philippines, he led the business to become one of the top 10 markets for Unilever globally. Rohit’s ability to integrate the strength of traditional markets with digital technologies and future-fit business models, positions him well to take HUL into its next growth phase.

