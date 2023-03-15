ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rohit Purohit congratulates cast as ‘Udaariyan’ completes two years

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of ‘Advait’ in the show ‘Udaariyaan’ congratulated the entire team as the show completed two years.

The show earlier featured Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Now, it features Isha Malviya, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sonakshi Batra, and Rohit Purohit.

Rohit posted pictures with Twinkle and Isha. He wrote in the caption: “Congratulations to the entire team of Udariyaan for completing 2 successful years..thank you guys for all the love.”

The show – a love triangle, premiered on March 15, 2021, with lead actors Ankit and Priyanka. New actors were introduced in the show after a generational leap. While Isha plays Harleen, who is Advait’s (Rohit Purohit) ‘legal’ wife, Twinkle is seen as Harleen’s sister and Advait’s ‘illegal’ wife.

Rohit posted pictures with his co-stars and shared his happiness on the two-year completion of the show.

After his post, many of his fans congratulated the actor.

The model-turned-actor was also seen in ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’, ‘Shaurya Aur Suhani’, ‘Razia Sultan’, ‘Porus’, ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’, among others.

20230315-184804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dwayne Johnson: ‘Jungle Cruise’ ride is all about wish fulfillment

    Kate Garraway’s daughter asked if she’d kill herself as her husband...

    Karan Johar brands Raqesh Bapat as ‘sexist’ on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    Sudhanshu Pandey: After ‘Anupamaa’, I realised how incredibly popular television can...