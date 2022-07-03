India captain Rohit Sharma is out of isolation after having tested negative for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing and will now be available for the white-ball series against England, beginning with the first T20I in Southampton on July 7.

Sharma missed the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston after he tested positive during the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire.

“Yes, Rohit (Sharma) has tested negative and is now out of quarantine,” a BCCI source told IANS on Sunday.

Notably, Sharma had tested positive thrice leading to him being ruled out of the Test, which started on July 1. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side.

While Sharma will play from the first game of the white-ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja — who are part of Test XI — will be available only from the second T20I as BCCI named two different squads for the three-match series to give some rest to the red-ball regulars.

The first T20I starts on July 7, two days after the scheduled end of the rescheduled fifth Test on July 5.

20220703-222402