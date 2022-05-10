ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rohit Shetty announces Christmas release for ‘Cirkus’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has locked December 23 for the release of his upcoming film ‘Cirkus’, starring Ranveer Singh.

Commenting on the development, Shetty shares, “Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere.”

The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on Christmas.

The director took to his social media to announce the release date of the much-awaited film.

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents ‘Cirkus’, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty.

