Rohit Shetty extends help to videographers amid Covid crisis

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is extending a helping hand for the freelance media videographers.

The filmmaker, who is helping people who were financially affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has transferred money to the accounts of freelance media videographers, who have been unable to find work amid the virus crisis.

Earlier, the director had decided to use a portion of his remuneration from the currently-airing special edition of the adventure reality TV show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” to support workers such as the junior artistes, background dancers, stuntmen, lightmen and others, by directly sending money to their accounts.

Shetty also contributed to FWICE and the photographers who were homebound due to lockdown caused by the pandemic.

The filmmaker is awaiting the release of his big Bollywood biggie “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. He has assured fans that the cop action drama will open only in theatres.

