ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Rohit Shetty injured during shoot in Hyderabad, underwent ‘minor surgery’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty was injured during the filming of his web series ‘Indian Police Force’ in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The director sustained injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts.

He was admitted at Kamineni Hospitals where doctors performed minor surgery. He was later discharged from the hospital.

According to sources, Rohit Shetty sustained injury while shooting a car chase sequence. The production team immediately brought him to Kamineni Hospital. A team of doctors performed minor surgery.

The shoot for the ambitious cop web show is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. A huge set is said to have been erected for the key schedule.

The shoot involved car chase sequences and other high-octane action and stunt scenes.

Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the lead character in the Amazon Prime Video show, and other key actors are participating in the shoot.

In May last year, Sidharth Malhotra had sustained minor injury during the shoot for ‘Indian Police Force’ in Goa.

Both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth are making their web series debut. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.

20230107-150404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mohanlal-starrer ‘Aaraattu’ to hit screens on Feb 18

    Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar unveil new-age global ed-tech platform

    ‘Playing a Sardar feels special,’ says ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Dheeraj Dhoopar

    ‘Can never thank God enough’: Khushbu on completing 36 years in...