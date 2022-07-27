Rohit Shetty is currently in South Africa hosting the 12th season of the adventure reality television series, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. According to latest reports, as soon as he wraps up shoot on the TV reality show, he is all set to dive into his favourite cinematic space – the cop universe.

A while ago, Shetty had announced his debut web series, ‘Indian Police Force’. The show is also an OTT web series debut for Siddharth Malhotra who is headlining this version of Shetty’s cop verse.

Now, the reports state that once Rohit Shetty is back, he will kick start the production of ‘Indian Police Force’ in Mumbai.

Rohit Shetty who has the innate ability to bring his stunning action visuals perfectly on screen has apparently scheduled a 15-day marathon shoot schedule for his high on action cop web series. As per reports, the schedule is expected to start from August 1, 2022.

For the purpose of the shoot, a monstrous set has already been created in the suburbs of Mumbai city and reportedly international action choreographer teams have come on board this project to help Rohit Shetty bring his cop web series action vision to life.

Amongst the cast members expected to shoot the schedule are actors Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. Besides this, in 2022, Rohit Shetty will see the release of his Ranveer Singh starrer action entertainer ‘Cirkus’. The movie features Ranveer Singh in a double role and it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. It is slated to release in theatres on December 23, 2022.