ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rohit Suchanti buys new house, turns interior designer for it

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Rohit Suchanti has purchased a new house in Mumbai and he is doing its interior designing himself. He spoke about how he is planning to design his dream home.

He said: “The feeling of owning a house is surreal and I am extremely happy to finally accomplish this dream. I am really looking forward to designing my dream house the way I’ve always imagined it to be. I believe the decor of a house can be exciting and challenging at the same time because it comes with the responsibility of making so many important decisions.”

Rohit, who is known for his roles in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ and also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’, shared why he decided to do the interiors himself and how he plans to do it.

He said: “The main idea behind designing my new house is that I want everything to be minimal and aesthetically pleasing. However, along with the designs, I am also looking for beautiful custom-made furniture for my house to give it a complete look that will go along with the theme of the house. I don’t know if I am a good interior designer, so of course I will be taking the help of a professional to guide me through it.”

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

20230421-114604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Aashiqana 2’ actor Inderjeet Modi is up for intimate scenes if...

    Jaideep Sahni turns creator for YRF’s OTT venture

    ‘Drake and Josh’ star Josh Peck joins Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

    Devi Sri Prasad reacts to Mumbai Police’s rendition of ‘Srivalli’