ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

NewsWire
0
0

Going from junior artist to playing lead roles, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Rohit Suchanti shared his experience becoming an actor and establishing himself in the entertainment industry. Physical fitness helped him immensely in getting offers and shaping his career.

The actor, who started his career in the year 2014 as a junior artist and is currently playing lead roles in many shows, faced many challenges in the beginning. However, he continued to work hard, especially on his fitness.

“I started my career in the industry as a junior artist back in 2014. At first, it was challenging to get good roles and one of the reasons was my physique, so I ensured to work hard on myself and become fit,” he said.

Rohit is known for his roles in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ and he also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’.

He further shared that becoming an actor was always on his mind and he always remained focussed on his goal.

“I always knew that I wanted to become an actor, so to achieve that I have worked on my craft. I am not a person who quits, I am not a quitter. I like taking up challenges and hence I took every opportunity as a challenge for myself. And here I am, giving my best every day to entertain my audience and fans,” he concluded.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

20230224-112006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ileana D’Cruz: You just want people to like watching you

    Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee reunite for ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’

    Great India Films to release actor Simbu’s ‘Maanaadu’ in the US

    King makes his Bollywood debut with rap song ‘Sahi Galat’ in...