Rohit Yadav to join PMO as Joint Secy

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Steel, Rohit Yadav, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

A government circular, issued on Monday, said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the PMO.

The IAS officer, belonging to the 2002 Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed to the PMO on lateral shift basis.

According to Monday’s orders, Rohit Yadav’s appointment will be in force till July 31, 2023 when he completes his Central deputation tenure, “or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

–IANS

pvn/prs