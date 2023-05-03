SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Roma eye move for Brazilian forward Leonardo

Roma have joined the race to sign highly rated Santos and Brazil under-20 striker Marcos Leonardo, according to media reports in Brazil.

The Italian club has held talks with Leonardo’s representatives and Santos officials with a view to completing a deal in the European summer transfer window, the UOL news portal said on Tuesday.

It added that the Brazilian Serie A club has set a price tag of 20 million euros (around 22 million U.S. dollars) for the center-forward.

Leonardo has also reportedly attracted the interest of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, among other clubs, a Xinhua report said.

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 20 games for Santos across all competitions this season.

His record for Brazil’s under-20 team is even more impressive as he has netted 10 times in eight appearances.

