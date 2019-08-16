Roma renew three-year deal with Dzeko

Rome, Aug 17 (IANS) Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko has inked a new contract with Roma, the Italian club announced on Saturday.

The 33-year-old signed a new three-year deal with the club, ending speculation that he might move to Inter Milan.

“I realised just how much they wanted me to stay. I am delighted to be able to stay here even longer,” Dzeko said.

In his four seasons at the Serie A club since joining them from Manchester City in August 2015, Dzeko has scored 87 goals in 179 appearances, topping the Serie A goalscorers’ chart in the 2016-17 season. He is joint-seventh in the club’s list of all-time leading scorers.

Roma will kick-off the new season at home against Genoa on August 25.

–IANS

