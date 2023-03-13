Investigators from Peel police’s fraud bureau have arrested a 37-year-old woman, in connection to an alleged five-month online romance scam that began in the spring of 2020 and involved more than $400,000.

On Wednesday, March 8, the criminal investigation concluded into a suspect allegedly receiving $80,000 from the victim. Police say the victim who lost more than $400,000, was deceived into sending funds via global e-transfers to various accounts in Canada and Turkey.

Cynthia Chiazor, a 37-year-old resident of Toronto with possession of property obtained by crime. She was released on an Undertaking and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Monday, May 1, 2023, in answer to the charges.

This incident remains under investigation.

Peel police is warning residents that scammers will use any means necessary to convince intended victims that their requests are legitimate and to always avoid sending money or personal information to someone you haven’t met.

Anyone with information pertaining to this matter is asked to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3335. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.