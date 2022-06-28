Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has reiterated his country’s support for Serbia’s European Union (EU) integration process.

Iohannis told visiting Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic that Romanian authorities were ready to contribute technical expertise to their Serbian counterparts, Xinhua news agency reported.

During their meeting, Iohannis and Selakovic exchanged views on the security situation in Europe and highlighted their common interest in ensuring regional stability and helping the Western Balkan states advance on their EU path.

Iohannis said he appreciated the recent signing of an agreement between the two governments on connecting the Timisoara-Moravita motorway in Romania with the Belgrade-Vatin highway in Serbia.

He also highlighted the importance of stimulating dialogue and cooperation in areas of common interest.

During their meetings with Selakovic, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu also reaffirmed their country’s commitment to supporting the advancement of Serbia’s EU accession process.

Ciuca said that Bucharest was in favor of a balanced process based on the candidate countries’ merits.

Selakovic thanked his hosts for their support.

“In particular, I want to express my thanks to Romania that supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia and the respect of the rights of the Serbs in Kosovo,” the Foreign Minister told journalists.

