Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili on Tuesday signed a joint declaration establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Iohannis told a joint press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after the signing that through the partnership, the two countries hope to improve connectivity in transport and energy, as well as interpersonal contacts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Romania is working with Georgia and other partner states to carry out some major strategic projects, Iohannis said. These include the construction of an electric cable in the “Green Electricity Corridor” between Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan, which would connect the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea and the European Union (EU).

Romania is also cooperating with Georgia on a Black Sea-Caspian Sea freight corridor, as well as a regular ferry line on the Black Sea. This would not only connect the two countries but also improve connectivity between Georgia and the EU.

Zourabichvili’s visit to Bucharest takes place as the two countries mark 30 years since the restoration of diplomatic relations. The Georgian president also met Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

