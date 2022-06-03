LIFESTYLEWORLD

Romania intercepts over 50 migrants in fishing boat off Black Sea coast

NewsWire
0
0

The Romanian Coast Guard has intercepted a fishing boat containing dozens of migrants from Turkey.

The boat was intercepted early Thursday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

The overcrowded boat, which did not have rescue equipment for more than 50 people on board, was in the Romanian territorial waters of the Black Sea, according to the Romanian authorities.

It was six nautical miles from the nearest town to the shore when it was intercepted by a Coast Guard vessel.

The boat was brought to the Port of Constanta, where the migrants are being interviewed by border police.

Romanian authorities have not yet announced the citizenship of the migrants.

Meanwhile, on the western border of Romania with Hungary, 58 migrants from different countries have been found in the last 24 hours. The migrants were trying to escape Romania illegally, hidden in four trucks transporting goods to Schengen Area countries.

According to border police, these migrants include citizens of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iraq, Nepal, Pakistan, Syria and Turkey.

Romania has become a transit point for migrants to the Schengen area in recent years. They were often smuggled into the country from the Black Sea or the southwestern border with Serbia, and then leave for the Schengen area through the borders with Romania and Hungary.

20220603-051003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kehlani: I finally know I’m a lesbian

    Bollywood’s year of big masala revival

    Fahadh Faasil: I rarely think about work at home

    Rahul Bose, Ronit Roy motivate fans to work harder on fitness