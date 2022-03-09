HEALTH

Romania lifts all Covid restrictions, exits state of alert

By NewsWire
0
0

Romania lifted almost all the remaining coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, including the requirement to show a digital Covid-19 certificate or a negative test result upon arrival in the country.

The authorities also decided not to extend the state of alert, which was first enforced in May 2020.

Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru told journalists on Wednesday that travellers entering Romania still have to complete the Passenger Location Form (PLF), Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca warned that “the virus has not yet been eradicated”, calling on people to continue to follow the public health recommendations.

According to Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, people should continue to wear protective face masks in crowded open spaces, enclosed spaces and on public transportation.

The country’s health authorities reported 4,176 new infections and 62 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 4,340 people are hospitalized in Romania with Covid-19, 633 of them in intensive care.

To date, Romania, with a population of 19 million, has registered 2,781,086 coronavirus cases and 64,156 deaths.

20220309-223203

