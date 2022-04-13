WORLD

Romanian, Belgian leaders meet on European energy market

NewsWire
0
0

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has said that his country has decided to extend the capacity of nuclear energy by building small and modular nuclear power plants in a relatively short time.

“We, in Romania, have decided to invest also in renewable energy, but also in civilian nuclear energy,” Iohannis told a joint press conference with visiting Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will extend the capacity of the Cernavoda Power Plant, probably in a relatively short time frame. We will have small, modular nuclear plants which can be used to fulfill the needs of the energy grid,” he added.

According to him, the country will also finance and develop green energy, “we will have renewables and certainly we will have a higher and higher production in hydrogen.”

“It is important to have a powerful European energy market, to have energy available at prices established in an intelligent and transparent manner,” he added.

The Belgian Prime Minister said that his country took the decision to extend the functioning of nuclear power plants, as the nuclear energy factor is not ignored at the European level, but part of its energy mix.

On Monday, European Union foreign ministers failed to reach an agreement on sanctions targeting Russia’s oil and gas.

EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that these sanctions would cause an “asymmetric shock” between EU countries since central and eastern European member states are “heavily dependent” on Russian energy imports.

20220413-133404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FINA bans Russian & Belarusian athletes from competing at 2022 Worlds

    Global Covid caseload tops 475.4 mn

    Tourist arrivals in Israel nearly double in Q1

    8 rebels killed in fighting in central Philippines