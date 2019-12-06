Romanian held in Delhi in Kolkata ATM fraud case

Kolkata, Dec 9 (IANS) Making its first arrest in the sensational serial ATM fraud cases involving bank accounts of Kolkata customers, the Kolkata police on Monday apprehended a Romanian national from Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, an officer said on Monday.

Siliviu Florin Spiridon (28) was arrested when he came to an ATM in Greater Kailash for withdrawing money, Kolkata police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

“One Romanian National Siliviu Florin Spiridon (28) resident of Constanta, Romania has been arrested from Greater Kailash by the Detective Department’s anti-bank fraud section team,” he said.

Spiridon tried to flee in an auto rickshaw, but the sleuths went after him and finally nabbed him, Sharma said.

A number of skimming devices, accessories, magnetic chips, batteries, PIN hole camera chip among other incriminating documents have been recovered.

“Further interrogation is going on for his associates. He has confessed to his crime,” said Sharma.

