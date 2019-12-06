Romanian national gets 10-day police remand for ATM fraud

Kolkata, Dec 10 (IANS) Romanian national Siliviu Florin Spiridon, who was arrested in connection with the serial ATM fraud cases involving bank accounts of Kolkata customers, was remanded to police custody till December 20 by a local court here.

Spiridon (28) was brought to the city on Tuesday on transit remand, a day after his arrest in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. He was presented before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore.

Though skimming devices, accessories, magnetic chips and batteries were among the materials confiscated from Spiridon after his arrest, the prosecution argued that Spiridon’s custodial interrogation was a must for unearthing more documents and getting to know who were his associates.

Spiridon was arrested from a flat in Greater Kailash after city police ditectives started tracking him after he came to an ATM in the locality to withdraw money.

He tried to flee in an auto rickshaw but the sleuths of the anti-bank fraud section of the detective department chased him and finally rounded him up from a flat in Greater Kailash.

