Viacom18’s digital platform Voot Select has been churning out some interesting and entertaining content in the last two years. Now it seems like they are including a modern-day romantic tale to their original series repertoire.

The mini-series, titled, ‘Aadha Ishq’ has been directed by Nandita Mehra and it stars Aamna Sharif, Pratibha Ranta, Gaurav Arora and Kunal Roy Kapur in the main roles with a host of talented actors in the ensemble.

The story is about complex relationships, love and human emotions. The series will run for five episodes and it is positioned as a tale of forbidden love. The show will stream exclusively on Voot Select from May 12, 2022 onwards.

‘Aadha Ishq’ has been shot almost exclusively in the hilly regions of Srinagar, Gulmarg and Mussoorie and it revolves around a chaotic love story filled with unexpected twists. The show address romance in the modern era and the complexities that come with it and the main cast of the show is ably supported with the supporting cast of actors which includes, Darsheel Safari, Suchitra Pillai and Pooja Bhamrrah.

The story revolves around Roma (Aamna Sharif), her daughter Rene (Pratibha Ranta), Sahir (Gaurav Arora) who is also the male protagonist and Kunal Roy Kapoor (Roma’s ex-husband).

The show is about dealing with the repercussions of entangled relationships. And the show revolved around a turbulent love story between Sahir and Roma and how it affects them and those close to them.

The series will be available to stream from May 12, 2022 only on Voot Select.