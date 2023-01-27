Ron Chatha was re-elected as Chair of the Peel Police Services Board at its January Board meeting for the 2023 calendar year. At the same meeting, Sumeeta Kohli was elected Vice-Chair. Both the Chair and Vice-Chair are elected by their colleagues at the first Board meeting each year.

Appointed to the Regional Municipality of Peel Police Services Board in 2019, Ron is currently serving his second 3-year term having spent two years as Chair of the Board. As Chair, Ron was instrumental in signing the ground-breaking MOU with the Ontario Human Rights Commission and the champion for the upcoming Auto Theft and Carjacking Summit, being hosted in Peel on March 10, 2023.

In addition to his career as a real estate brokerage owner, Ron has held various positions on community-related boards, including the Peel Children’s Aid Foundation and Brampton’s School Traffic Safety Council. He is currently the Chair for the Committee of Adjustment and Minor Variance for the City of Brampton.

Sumeeta has over 20+ years’ experience in marketing, innovation and technology, community service and governance. She is also the founder of a Marketing and Events Management Services company “Glocal Marketing.”