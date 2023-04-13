Peel Regional Police will be getting a new board chair soon. Ron Chatha announced his departure in a tweet yesterday which came as a huge surprise. He had just begun his second term.

News reports indicate that the province suddenly removed the Brampton real estate brokerage owner from this position.

Chatha didn’t offer any explanation but said he was grateful for the opportunity in a social media post.

“Grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of peel for nearly 5 years as I bid farewell to my colleagues at the Peel Police Board I shift my focus to better support my family and grow my business,” Chatha wrote on Twitter. “I wish continued success to the Board and every member of PRP.”

Chatha was re-elected as Chair of the Peel Police Services Board in January and was serving his second 3-year term. He is currently the Chair for the Committee of Adjustment and Minor Variance for the City of Brampton and has also has held various positions on community-related boards, including the Peel Children’s Aid Foundation and Brampton’s School Traffic Safety Council.

No reason has been given for his abrupt removal from the police board. There is also no word on who will replace him.

When announcing his reappointment, a Peel police statement said that Chatha was instrumental in signing the ground-breaking MOU with the Ontario Human Rights Commission and the champion for the Auto Theft and Carjacking Summit hosted in Peel last month.

Meanwhile Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah thanked him for his service.

“On behalf of all of us @PeelPolice, we take this opportunity to thank you @RonChatha,” Duraiappah said in a tweet today. “Your dedication, collaboration and vision to not only our police board but to the Region of Peel is remarkable. We wish you all the very best.”