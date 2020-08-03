Ronaldo adds limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci to his collection

Turin, Aug 3 (IANS) Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has added a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci to his collection of cars.

The hotshot Juventus striker posted a picture of the car on his Instagram profile with a caption: “You choose the view.”

Ronaldo was seen sitting in front of his new toy, bare bodied and with elan.

Juventus were recently crowned Serie A champions.

Meanwhile, Brazil football legend Pele congratulated Juventus for their ninth consecutive Serie A title win and hailed Ronaldo, who according to him is “the modern athlete”. 35-year-old Ronaldo finished as Juventus’ top scorer in the league with 31 goals in 32 appearances.

“@Cristiano is the modern athlete, who shows everyone that success always comes to those who are dedicated and love what they do. Also, I would like to congratulate my fellow Brazilians @douglascosta, @alxsndro12 and @daniluiz2. Great work winning the @seriea title, @juventus,” Pele wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo had earlier dedicated the title victory to the victims who have suffered the most during this unprecedented time put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo, who scored the opening goal in the encounter, took to social media to express his happiness after winning back-to-back league titles in Italy. He also sent across a heartfelt message to people who have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.

“Done! Champions of Italy. Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club,” Ronaldo wrote in a post on his Instagram handle.

–IANS

dm/bbh