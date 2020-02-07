Ronaldo gets $875,000 Mercedes on birthday from girlfriend

Turin (Italy), Feb 7 (IANS) Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was given a surprise by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on his 35th birthday. The Juventus star was left visibly stunned when he walked out of a high-end restaurant in Turin with Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Jr to find a brand new Mercedes Brabus 800 Widestar.

The vehicle costs a whopping $875,000 and packs over 800 horsepower, letting it go from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

Ronaldo was also wished by friends, one of whom also blew confetti over the Juventus forward.

Ronaldo, 35, recently scored his 50th goal in the Italian football. He has done so in just 70 matches, making him the second fastest player to reach the milestone after AC Milan and Ukranian legend Andriy Shevchenko, who reached the mark in his 69th appearance in 2001.

–IANS

rkm/pgh/