Ronaldo & Messi playing at the same club would be massive, feels Rivaldo

Rio de Janiero, July 4 (IANS) Former Brazil midfielder Rivaldo feels Lionel Messi could join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, also adding that the superstar could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus if things fall into place.

Rumours have been rife about Messi not being particularly happy at FC Barcelona. Spanish radio outlet Cadena SER reported on Thursday that Messi will see out his current contract at Barca and leave in 2021.

“With just one more year of his contract left, the rumours of Messi leaving Barcelona could be true. But as I have always said, I believe he can end his career at Barcelona. If he leaves I can’t imagine him playing at another European club.

“If he is considering leaving, then something must be up in the Barcelona dressing room and perhaps he is tired with all the constant problems that have surrounded the club in the last few months,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

“When Messi’s contract ends he will be 34, but with his class I think he could still easily play in Premier League,” said Rivaldo.

“It will be sad to see him go once his contract ends. Despite his connection to the club, he has the right to move if he wants and reuniting with Pep Guardiola at City could be tempting, as the two of them formed a great partnership of coach and player at Barca.

“Perhaps Barcelona could also try to convince him to stay by signing a coach he likes to change his mind, there are rumours about Flamengo’s coach Jorge Jesus joining, he has a good approach to football, and who knows, that could be a boost for Messi to stay,” he added.

Rivaldo also spoke about Messi potentially joining Juventus in Italy and playing alongside competitor Cristiano Ronaldo.

“With all this speculation, I believe that some agents are already dreaming about a Messi-Ronaldo double at Juventus and how big it will be around the globe.

“There would be a world ‘boom’ and I believe Juventus would quickly recover any investment on the Argentinian thanks to the boost they would get from visibility and marketing.

“It would be monumental to see both playing together and I’m sure many Juve sponsors would love to help this happen financially, so, it’s also a possibility for Messi. If there are rumours about his exit, then of course every club will be thinking about how they can sign him, that said, the two best players in the world for the past 10 years playing at the same club would be massive.”

–IANS

