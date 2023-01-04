Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself confirming that he has passed a medical with his new club Al-Nassr.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ronaldo shared a picture with both thumbs raised after passing his medical, captioning it: “Medical done”.

Ronaldo underwent routine physical and medical tests, ahead of his grand unveiling in front of fans at Mrsool Park stadium.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner received a thunderous welcome at his new club in Saudi Arabia. The packed, 25,000-capacity stadium erupted when Ronaldo, dressed in Al Nassr’s yellow and blue kit, walked on the pitch, saluting the crowd as fireworks and floodlights flashed around him.

After completing a routine medical test, fans are hoping to see Ronaldo making his debut with Al Nassr, when the club hosts Al-Ta’ee on Thursday.

The 37-year-old star has joined Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year deal, which is estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros (USD 210.94 million).

