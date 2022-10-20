SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Ronaldo will not be part of squad to face Chelsea in weekend: Manchester United

NewsWire
0
3

Manchester United’s midweek Premier league win at home against Tottenham ended on a sour note as star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was caught leaving the pitch before the full-time whistle, having remained an unused substitute for the duration of the contest.

The club on Thursday announced in an official statement that the Portuguese footballer will not be a part of the squad for Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

In a statement released on the club’s website, the news was confirmed: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

However, the club’s official statement was short and provided no explanation on why this step was taken.

Earlier, a report from The Athletic claimed that the Portugal international had refused to come on as a substitute in United’s midweek fixture against Tottenham and it is now expected that he will be made to train alone.

20221020-235003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Milan register opening win in 2022, conquer nine-man Roma

    La Liga: Xavi frustrated by injuries but looks to Barca squad...

    India’s football team to face UAE, Oman in March

    IWL: Mata Rukmani FC, Hans Women FC battle for first win