Ronan Keating, wife Storm welcome baby girl

London, March 30 (IANS) Pop singer Ronan Keating and his fashion designer wife Storm have announced the arrival of their second baby.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Boyzone star posted a photo of Storm holding their baby girl in her arms as she lay back in her hospital bed, reports mirror.co.uk.

“Hello world,” he captioned the picture.

“Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating.

“Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes#KeatingClan#BabyKeating,” he wrote.

They already have a son, Cooper, together.

Ronan also has children — Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14 — from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

–IANS

