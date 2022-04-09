New Delhi, April 9 (IANSlife) Rongali, Assam’s biggest and most colourful festival, is back to its full glory after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Emphasising ‘Vocal for Local’ and creating a market for 200 local entrepreneurs, the first day of Rongali featured products made in Assam such as the Gahori brand of meat, Bahubali eggs, Repose, Kanyaka, and Gorukhuti, a large exhibition of Agro & allied products by APART, spectacular Assam handloom products, and a variety of craft products, bringing all aspects of Assam under one roof.

Providing aspiring entrepreneurs with a much-needed refreshing platform and market for displaying their products following the economic lull caused by the pandemic. Shyamkanu Mohanta, Chief Organiser, Rongali said, “Entrepreneurship has always been a major focus of Rongali since its inception in 2015. While entrepreneurship is still lacking and requires a push in Assam, especially after the adverse effect of COVID on the economy, we are aiming at creating an ecosystem for entrepreneurship through this festival. We have given a platform to 200 entrepreneurs to showcase their products. Besides that, we have everything for every age group at this festival. We have an Assamese food exhibition and competition, a Bihu competition, a Hip-hop stage, Music and cinema, a craft bazar, food stalls among others. This festival is just a one-stop destination for the whole family to spend their day”.

Assamese food being the major component of Rongali festival, it featured an elaborate Assamese food spread that included all of the state’s natural and herbal ingredients. The tribal food exhibition and sweet dish competition promoted sustainability, high nutritional properties, and the use of eco-friendly products by the people of the region, from preparation to the presentation of the cuisine.

The ongoing festival will also feature fashion shows by the best designers, models, and showstoppers, highlighting the region’s rich handloom and fabrics. Over the years, Rongali has given a platform to new talent and produced renowned artists such as Shantanu Hazarika and many others.

Rongali ends on April 10, 2022.

