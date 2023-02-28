ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ronit Agarwal heaps praise on his co-stars in ‘What A Kismat’

Actor Ronit Agarwal, who acted in the short films ‘In The Loop’, ‘Vaidya’, and ‘Two Answers’, is all set for his next movie ‘What A Kismat’ starring Tiku Talsania and Bharat Dhabolkar.

The actor showers words of praise on his co-stars and also expresses gratitude towards the director for making him part of his creation. Ronit is all praise for senior actor Tiku Talsania, with whom he shares most of his scenes.

He shares: “Most of my scenes are with Tiku Talsania Sir as he plays the commissioner and I play the Inspector. And what an amazing actor he is. He never made me feel like a newcomer but just motivated and complimented me. In spite of him being such a veteran actor in the film industry for almost a decade, he preferred to rehearse with me only to make sure that I give my best.”

Ronit says further that Atul Kulkarni, Tiku Talsania, and Bharat Dabholkar are all legends, but he was not intimidated.

He thanks director Mohan Azad for giving him the opportunity to share a space with legends such as them. In this comedy, Ronit plays the character of a corrupt young cop named Santokh Singh. His only aim in life is to manage his first encounter as a police officer.

Happy with his career graph, Ronit shares: “Acting is my childhood dream. It all started with dancing at birthday parties and matured into a passion for acting as a profession. Later in college, I performed in various theatrical plays. In my first one-act play named ‘Anton Chekhov’s The Bear’, I performed for 45 minutes at a stretch. This made me believe in myself. However, what really pushed me into acting as a career was my father’s appreciation and inspiration.”

