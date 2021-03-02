Actor Ronit Roy says he loves to work on the small screen and that he owes his career to television.

Ronit shot to fame with his portrayal as the suave Rishabh Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He was later seen in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bandini and Adaalat among many others. Over the years, he has also made his space in Bollywood with roles in films such as Udaan, Boss, Sarkaar 3, Kaabil, 2 States, Student Of The Year, and Shootout At Wadala, among others

Ronit, however, says he never left television. “I never left television and this is not a full length role, I am a host. I always love to work on television and the way people react to it. I owe my career to television,” he told IANS.

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming crime show Jurm Aur Jazbaat for Shemaroo TV.

“I am shooting for Jurm Aur Jazbaat and a project called Candy, and there are quite a few projects in the pipeline, which I don’t have the authority to talk about,” he said.

–IANS

