A man in Coimbatore died on Saturday when a portion of the roof of his house collapsed, police said.

According to the police, the 35-year-old victim, K. Vinoth Kannan, had been residing in the rented house in Bharathi Nagar with his wife Sharu (26), their two daughters and his father Krishnan for the past eight years.

He was sleeping in the central hall of the house when a portion of the roof collapsed at 1.45 a.m.

Kannan died on the spot.

Family members came out of the house and informed the neighbours who alerted the police. Ramanathapuram police arrived at the scene and sent the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

