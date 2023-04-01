Four people were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Chaman district of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

The incident took place early Saturday morning in Chaman’s Bypass Road area, killing four members of a family, including children, police officials in the area told local media on Saturday.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the tragedy, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The cause is not known yet at this moment, but we believe that the roof collapsed due to the dilapidated condition of the family’s house,” said the police.

20230402-014005