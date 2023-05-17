BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

‘Rooh Afza a well-established brand’: SC declines to interfere with HC order on ‘Dil Afza’

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea against the Delhi High Court order, which restrained the manufacture and sale of ‘Sharbat Dil Afza’, a sweet beverage concentrate, during the pendency of the lawsuit of Hamdard Dawakhana, which sells ‘Rooh Afza’, for alleged trademark infringement.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said Rooh Afza is a well-established brand and declined to interfere with the high court passed in December last year.

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, told the petitioner’s counsel that they started selling drinks with a similar-sounding name as it dismissed the petition.

The high court had observed that prima facie, ‘Rooh Afza’ served as the source identifier for Hamdard for over a century. It had pointed out that Rooh Afza had acquired immense goodwill and it was essential to ensure that the competitors keep a safe distance from the mark.

The high court had restrained the manufacture and sale of ‘Dil Afza’ after Hamdard Dawakhana had alleged trademark infringement and observed that both products have the same deep red colour and the structure of the bottles is not materially different.

20230517-220403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vegetable prices in TN soar as rain pounds state

    CIL chief stresses on augmenting mining sector’s contribution in GDP

    Ghana commits to fiscal discipline to mitigate economic headwinds

    Google restores Gmail that went down for millions globally