INDIA

Room denied to Kashmiri youth, Delhi Police lodge FIR

By NewsWire
0

Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against the owner of a hotel in Delhi which allegedly denied a room to a Kashmiri youth having J&K ID.

The video of the receptionist refusing to accept the youth’s ID had gone viral on social media.

DCP North-West Delhi confirmed with IANS that after checking the viral video and taking legal opinion, a case has been lodged.

“A video had gone viral on social media wherein a person could be seen being denied accommodation at a hotel in Jahangir Puri due to his J&K ID. A complaint was received at the Mahendra Park police station in this regard, stating that some students from J&K were denied accommodation by the hotel despite showing Aadhaar cards. On the basis of the complaint, a case under Section 153-B(1)b of the IPC has been registered and investigation of the case is in progress,” the DCP said.

In the viral video, the reason for booking cancellation was given as ‘directions’ from the police. However, the police have clarified that no such directions were issued by them.

“A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as directions from the police. It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police,” the police said.

Rakesh Kumar, the owner of the hotel, had earlier said that all the rooms were full and hence they didn’t accept the booking. He also claimed that it was the guest who was using ‘filthy’ language.

“Facts have been twisted, things are being highlighted in a different light. The guests had a booking through OYO; but all the rooms were occupied except one, in which the AC wasn’t functioning properly,” Kumar had said.

The police said that they will call the hotel owner to record his statement.

