HEALTHINDIA

Room ventilation rates need to be very high to keep Omicron at bay

NewsWire
0
0

Keeping Covid infection risk low from Omicron variants now requires room ventilation rates 50 times greater than in 2020 when the pandemic arrived, researchers have revealed.

Building scientists and air quality specialists have assessed the ventilation rates of rooms required to keep the risk of infection under one per cent, concluding that Omicron and its variants require ventilation some 50 times greater than the virus did when the world first encountered it in 2020.

Despite the manifest benefits of vaccination, the risk of airborne transmission in confined spaces might be higher, and so the corresponding precautions regarding ventilation needed to be re-appraised, according to the study published in the journal Building Simulation.

The researchers also found that air purifiers were ineffective in reducing transmission when used in scenarios without N95 masks.

For all three variants of concern, ventilation rates had to increase substantially to ensure an infection probability of under one per cent, they said.

The ventilation rate is defined as the rate at which fresh air flows into a room or building, measured in cubic meters per hour.

For Alpha, this meant ventilation rates of 650-1,200 cubic meters per hour for 15 minutes of exposure, and 8,000-14,000 cubic meters per hour for three hours of exposure.

For Delta, the rate jumped up further still, to 2,200-6,800 cubic meters per hour for 15 minutes, and 26,000-80,000 cubic meters for three hours.

For the Omicron variant (not distinguishing between sublineages), the ventilation rate hit 5,400-17,000 cubic meters per hour for 15 minutes and 64,000-250,000 cubic meters per hour for three hours.

“Without any additional measures, this means the Alpha variant requires a ventilation rate some four times more aggressive than the ancestral strain,” said Bin Zhao, professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, “while the Delta and Omicron variants require ventilation rates roughly 20 times and 50 times greater. This is difficult to meet for actual building engineering.”

However, the good news is that if both the infected person and the susceptible person are wearing N95 masks, the ventilation rate required to keep the risk of infection to under one per cent decreases to about one hundredth of these reported values, said the researchers.

20221104-124402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arunachal reports zero Covid cases for 10 days

    Calcutta HC moved against opening of schools without ‘planning’

    Over 3.1 bn Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Chinese mainland

    S. Korea reports 4,388 more Covid-19 cases