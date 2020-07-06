Roopa Ganguly’s show ‘Anupamaa’ to premiere on July 13

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly’s show “Anupamaa” is set to launch on July 13. She says that mothers are the most “taken for granted” people and maybe after watching this show, the audience will realise what struggles they go through.

“I feel I was blessed enough that I got an opportunity for seven years to experience and embrace motherhood very closely in real life. Now when my son is 7 years old, I am back to work. I wanted to come back with a show that my son would proudly watch and ‘Anupamaa’ is that show. I don’t think there could be a better platform than ‘Anupamaa’ as it resonates with every other woman whose focus in life is only her family,” said Rupali, who plays the title role in the show.

“I think mothers are the most taken for granted people in your life so maybe after watching this show, we would realise what struggles they go through,” she added.

The show was originally slated to go on air in March, but the launch got delyed due to the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

“It is launching at the perfect time. The burden of a housewife being brought to life now is much more relevant in the current scenario,” she said.

As for returning to work, she said: “The show’s makers have taken care of everything, We just have to go on the sets, do our job and practice social distancing by adhering to all the safety protocols. These three months have taught us how to take care of ourselves. Everybody on the sets is aware and I’m sure everybody will be extra careful while shooting. We have this feeling of social responsibility not only towards ourselves and our families but also towards our co-stars and their families.”

The Star Plus show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashish Mehrotra in key roles.

–IANS

nn/vnc