Roopam thankful as Sudhanshu roots for her character in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’

‘Maddam Sir’ actress Roopam Sharma expressed gratitude towards actor Sudhanshu Pandey for supporting her character and rooting for her in the new show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’.

Recently, the makers of the show dropped a promo in which it was shown how the mother of three daughters wants them to get married to rich guys so that their life changes. However, one of the siter questions why it is needed. On the other hand, Angad, played by Vijayendra Kumeria meets the two sisters, Seerat and Sahiba. Who he falls in love is what will be seen in the show.

Sudhanshu shared a video on his Instagram in which he said that Seerat, played by Roopam, is perfect for Angad as she is stylish and beautiful.

On his post, Roopam commented: “I saw Sudanshu sir rooting for me in a recent video. I was very touched by the gesture. He is one of the popular characters on screen and to see him rooting for me makes me happy and excited. I hope the audience also loves me on screen.

It is a story of two families and how the next generation of both of them falls in love with each other. It is about three couples and how their lives get entangled and the question raised in the mind of the audience is who is going to get along with whom as a partner.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ will be airing on Star Plus.

