To discover, promote and popularise the traditional sports in India, Bundelkhand University and management institute IMT Ghaziabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Tuesday.

“Although there are many policies of the government to promote sports, no attention has been paid to traditional sports. We believe that the root of all modern sports is somehow related to traditional sports,” said sports researcher in IMT Ghaziabad Dr Kanishk Pandey.

“There is a need to find the root of traditional sport and make it flourish. Keeping this in mind, under the guidance of Dr Vishal Talwar, Director, IMT Ghaziabad, Sports Research Center is working intensively on traditional sports in the country and today it has also got recognition,” Pandey added.

The MoU was signed by Vice-chancellor of Bundelkhand University Dr Mukesh Pandey and Dr Vishal Talwar, Director, IMT Ghaziabad.

“A study was done by Dr Kanishk Pandey, regarding the status of sports in this area. Bundelkhand University was contacted to pursue the study and to secure the future of sports in this region, Bundelkhand University decided to pursue this work,” Dr Mukesh Pandey added.

20220621-185206