Devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025 may find a ropeway over the Sangam.

CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority and vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Singh Chauhan, said: “The representative of National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHML) has visited the Sangam area where the proposed ropeway is to be constructed. The proposed point of the ropeway is near the Viman Mandapam temple on the city side, Triveni Push at Arail side (across river Yamuna at Naini side) and ‘Ulta Qila’ on Jhunsi side, across river Ganga.”

The NHML representative ascertained the feasibility of the ambitious project being dubbed as game changer in terms of enhancing tourism in the city.

The NHML team will study whether a ropeway can be built at the confluence or not. If it can be constructed, they would work out the finer details as well. Further decision will be taken on the basis of the report submitted by this team, he added.

Last month, the plan of the ropeway was shown to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting convened in Prayagraj to oversee the preparation of Maha Kumbh-2025 and he had directed to start its construction from next year.

Officials informed that the representative of NHML discussed in detail all the aspects related to safety in the proposed project and the expected number of users, especially considering the mammoth number of devotees and pilgrims that would be arriving during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

“The project would use state-of-the-art technology in terms of safety and since it will only be for tourists and not for transportation, we will ensure the safety of all,” said Chauhan.

20221208-140003