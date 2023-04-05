BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rosatom ships pressuriser for atomic power plant 5 at Kudankulam, TN

NewsWire
0
0

Russia’s integrated nuclear power player Rosatom has shipped the pressuriser for the fifth 1,000 MW power plant coming up in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

The pressuriser is referred to as the primary circuit equipment of the VVER reactor and responsible for creating and maintaining pressure and coolant volume.

It is used to limit pressure fluctuations in transient and emergency modes during the operation of a nuclear plant.

The mass of the equipment is 187.5 tonnes. When assembled, it is about 14 meters long and 3.3 meters in diameter. Its capacity is 79 cubic meters and the wall thickness is 152 millimeters.

AEM-Technologies Izhora (a part of the machine-building division of Rosatom – Atomenergomash) shipped a pressuriser on April 3, 2023.

India’s atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

According to an NPCIL official, transportation of components from Russia to Kudankulam was NPCIL’s responsibility.

Major equipment for building the third and fourth units have reached Kudankulam from Russia. A sizable number of components for the fifth and sixth units are to come from Russia.

20230405-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Food supplies to ITIs akin to mid-day meal to schools, so...

    Global Woes: FIIs’ pumped out $13.5 bn from Indian equity market...

    Covid crisis, rollback of stamp duty cut impact Mumbai home sales

    Mystery leaks in gas pipelines between Russia and Europe