INDIA

Rosatom starts supplies of isotope germanium-68/gallium-68 to India

NewsWire
0
0

Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom said Isotope – Regional Alliance JSC has delivered the first shipment of germanium-68/gallium-68 (Ge-68/Ga-68) generators to India.

According to Rosatom, the (Ge-68/Ga-68) generators were manufactured by Cyclotron CJSC (Obninsk) under the new contract with Esente Healthcare, a local medical product distributor, to India.

According to the contract terms, Isotope JSC will supply the Indian side with 40 units of Ge-68/Ga-68 generators within a year.

Previously, with the assistance of Isotope JSC, a registration certificate was obtained from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for the commercialisation of Ge-68/Ga-68 generators from the Russian manufacturer.

Ga-68 isotope is used in nuclear medicine to diagnose a wide range of oncological diseases using PET scanners, enabling performance of more than 100,000 diagnostic procedures per year globally.

“The supply of germanium-68/gallium-68 generators under a contract with the distributor – Esente Healthcare – opens up new opportunities for expansion of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation presence in the Indian nuclear medicine market and will also ensure the growth of trade in isotope products between our countries,” Anton Shargin, Deputy Director General for Commercial Affairs, Isotope JSC said.

2023070534400

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    100s killed on Mumbai-Nagpur E’way, MSRDC finally wakes up to create...

    Hit by car, leopard dies on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

    DA crisis: Suvendu Adhikari questions frequent postponement of hearing at apex...

    Hyderabad man kills step-daughter for talking over phone at night