Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom said Isotope – Regional Alliance JSC has delivered the first shipment of germanium-68/gallium-68 (Ge-68/Ga-68) generators to India.

According to Rosatom, the (Ge-68/Ga-68) generators were manufactured by Cyclotron CJSC (Obninsk) under the new contract with Esente Healthcare, a local medical product distributor, to India.

According to the contract terms, Isotope JSC will supply the Indian side with 40 units of Ge-68/Ga-68 generators within a year.

Previously, with the assistance of Isotope JSC, a registration certificate was obtained from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for the commercialisation of Ge-68/Ga-68 generators from the Russian manufacturer.

Ga-68 isotope is used in nuclear medicine to diagnose a wide range of oncological diseases using PET scanners, enabling performance of more than 100,000 diagnostic procedures per year globally.

“The supply of germanium-68/gallium-68 generators under a contract with the distributor – Esente Healthcare – opens up new opportunities for expansion of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation presence in the Indian nuclear medicine market and will also ensure the growth of trade in isotope products between our countries,” Anton Shargin, Deputy Director General for Commercial Affairs, Isotope JSC said.

