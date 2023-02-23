ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rose Khan recalls being bullied by her co-stars during initial days

NewsWire
0
0

‘Dharam Patnii’ actress Rose Khan recalled the time when she was not treated properly and had a tough time shooting for one of her TV shows.

She shared how she was bullied by some of her co-actors.

While remembering her initial years in the industry, Rose shared: “Everybody gets subjected to some sort of criticism. Similarly, I also got to face hurtful remarks from some of my co-stars. I don’t like to name the actors or show but yes, I have faced hard criticism. Some of the actors on the set used to mock my acting skills, height, complexion, etc.”

She said that they used to bully me by saying: “She doesn’t even understand camera lighting, doesn’t know where she has come from, her height is small, her complexion is dark’. These remarks were quite hurtful for me and sometimes demotivating too.”

The ‘Hit: The First Case’ actress said: “However, I can’t say that the whole team used to make fun of me because there were some of the co-actors who were supportive too. I decided not to bother about what they say, instead focus on working hard. That phase was surely not easy for me but I am happy that I made it through.”

While talking about her career graph, Rose said: “The path to success is never smooth, but the destination is. From getting mocked by co-actors to receiving immense appreciation from senior actors, my career graph has changed a lot. I am happy and satisfied to see myself grow as an artist.”

Professionally, the actress has done movies like ‘Commando 3’ and ‘Hit: The First Case’. She also played a key role in the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. Apart from this, Rose did a project, ‘Jaamtara 2’ as Shabnam.

20230223-185003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ makers upset multiplexes by announcing first day tickets...

    We will not rest until we tell the entire story of...

    Varalakshmi tests negative for Covid, heads to Chennai for film promotion

    Pa Ranjith’s ‘Writer’ teaser garners 1 million views