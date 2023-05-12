ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Roshan Kapoor on joining ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’: Initially felt pressure of performance

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Roshan Kapoor, who plays the role of Maahir in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, says he felt the pressure of his performance initially.

The actor is playing a comic character and Roshan admits that it’s not easy to make people laugh.

“It’s my first show with Balaji so, yes, there was pressure to play a funny character well. It’s an important character and requires a lot of screen presence. Yes, the pressure was there as to make someone laugh isn’t easy. You should have that punch and timings. There can be technical issues or if someone fumbles then you have to do another take. So again, you have to bring that comic timing and it gets tough.

To prepare for the role, Roshan did something unique.

“So, what I did before sleeping was that I watched some comedy like Kapil Sharma’s show. I like his show a lot. I also watched ‘Hum Paanch’ starring Ashok Saraf Ji and Laxmikant’s movies. I have also seen the movies of Johny Lever sir or if I didn’t have much time I used to watch videos on YouTube for five-ten minutes and that’s how I prepared myself.

“I used to read the script and create my own lines. I used to discuss it with the director and he used to say yes.”

“My character name is Maahir who is a very humble and does not know much about the world. He is so involved in himself and loves to eat. Whoever makes him eat some good food, he is on his/her side. He gels well with all the family members.”

“Maahir loves Pihu a lot and he wants to marry her (Pooja Banerjee). Pihu also shows that she loves Maahir but he scolds and insults her. People are loving this character. I am also enjoying it and I am really happy to go on sets,” he said.

20230512-110802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on March 8,...

    Nagarjuna announces ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT’ during grand finale event

    Shefali Jariwala on scenario of event industry due to pandemic

    Amaal Mallik: I think every young composer can helm a solo...