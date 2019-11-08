Roshni Walia: Injuries are a part of any journey

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Roshni Walia recently got injured during the shoot of her show “Tara from Satara”. She sees injuries as part of any journey.

While shooting for a dance sequence, the actress, who essays the lead role of Tara Mane in the show, twisted her ankle and fell.

She had trouble walking, and her sequence was delayed for a couple of days.

“Injuries are a part of any journey. Dance is an integral part of the show and during a sequence, I twisted my ankle. I was rushed to the doctor immediately who advised me to rest for a few days,” Roshni said.

“Though I wanted to shoot as the schedule was jam-packed, the team decided otherwise. My entire team have been taking care of me like a family, they made me laugh even when I was in pain,” she added.

She said herbal oils helped her in the recuperation process.

–IANS

nn/vnc