Rosneft, the leader of the Russian oil industry and one of the largest public oil and gas companies in the world, participated in All-Russia commemorations of the 77th Anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War (“World War II” or “WWII”).

The company held celebrations dedicated to preserving the memory of the war heroes: oil workers who produced and refined oil during a critical time of World War II, and later restored the industry.

One of the warrior plants was the Syzran oil refinery. The decision to build an oil refinery of 1-million-ton annual capacity in Syzran was made in March 1939. The plant’s construction was significantly accelerated by WWII: the front desperately needed petrol, defense plants — fuel oils. In 1942, the plant was commissioned. Thus, the construction works, planned for three years, were implemented within only 10 months. On July 22, 1942, the refinery released its first production that was intended for the legendary front in Stalingrad. The precious petrol was supplied to the front by a railway line specifically built for its shipment.

As part of the Victory Day Anniversary celebration, Syzran refinery’s oilmen participated in the campaign “Garden of Memory”, planting 80 linden trees in the South-Western district of Syzran. The number of trees is symbolic: this year the refinery celebrates its 80th anniversary.

The Tuapse oil refinery also provided invaluable support to the front. Constructed in the late 20s of the XX century in Tuapse, the oil complex was a single technological chain ensuring oil delivery, refining and supply of petroleum products to domestic and foreign consumers by rail and sea.

In summer 1941, everything changed — from the first days of the fascist invasion, the refinery, whose products suddenly became of paramount importance for the front, was rebuilt militarily.

The refinery operated for the needs of the front and home front under continuous bombardment. During the Battle of Kursk, the Tuapse oil base remained the only fuel supplier for the front and the national economy. More than a hundred Tuapse oilmen went to the front, and almost half perished in the battle with the enemy. Today, the descendants of those whose names are carved on the granite slabs of war memorials work at the plant.

Rosneft and each of its employees are committed to preserving the memory of World War II and honouring the Soviet people’s feat in the fight against fascism.

