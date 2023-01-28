Legends League Cricket on Saturday confirmed participation from six more former cricketers — Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak, Tilakratne Dilshan and Parvinder Awana — for LLC Masters, to be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 8.

As per organisers, a total of eight matches will be played during LLC Masters with each team playing 4 matches at the group level.

Apart from Taylor, Kallis, Lee, Razzak, Dilshan and Awana, the list of confirmed players includes Shane Watson, Upul Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Kevin O’Brien, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S. Sreesanth.

“I am thrilled to be returning to play LLC, the chance to play with and against so many of my friends from around the world is really exciting. We are very competitive people so I have no doubt it will be a hugely successful campaign,” said Jacques Kallis in a media release.

According to LLC statistics for players, Ross had a very successful last season with 248 runs with a strike rate of 178. Dilshan has performed well in both seasons and has scored 210 runs at a 137.67 strike rate and taken two wickets as well.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the last season and am happy to be part of the winning team. Look forward to playing in LLC Masters,” said Taylor.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee and Pakistan all-rounder Abdur Razzak are also excited for another season of LLC.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be involved with Legends League again for another season and looking forward to what promises to be a wonderful tournament,” Lee said.

Abdur Razzak commented, “I am looking forward to playing in LLC Masters, I am following some of the Legend in LLC and I am happy to play with them. It’s really exciting to be involved and I cannot wait to share the field with these guys”.

“Back again, these legends are getting fitter and preparing hard for the upcoming season. The quality of cricket we saw previously has set the benchmark and when you have legends coming back to play another season, it shows their commitment towards the fans to offer competitive cricket,” said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket.

