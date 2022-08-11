SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Ross Taylor reveals accounts of racism in New Zealand cricket through his autobiography

NewsWire
0
0

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor on Thursday has revealed the accounts of racism in New Zealand cricket through his autobiography.

In his autobiography titled ‘Ross Taylor Black & White’, Taylor described that cricket in New Zealand was “a pretty white sport” and he experienced racism inside dressing rooms which was termed “banter”.

“Cricket in New Zealand is a pretty white sport. For much of my career I’ve been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up. That has its challenges, many of which aren’t readily apparent to your teammates or the cricketing public.”

“Given that the Polynesian community is dramatically under-represented in the game, it’s probably no surprise that people sometimes assume I’m Maori or Indian,” wrote Taylor in an extract of the autobiography published in the New Zealand Herald.

“Having studied racism in the media at university as part of a sports degree, Victoria probably noticed things that many others didn’t. For instance, it used to upset her that my bad shots were often put down to “brain explosions” or “dumb cricket” whereas other players’ bad shots were “lapses in concentration” or “poor shot selection”, or excused on the basis that, “Well, that’s the way he plays,” added Taylor.

Taylor had retired from international cricket in April this year, featuring for the side in 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is. He is of Samoan heritage from his mother’s side while his father is from New Zealand.

“In many ways, dressing-room banter is the barometer. A teammate used to tell me, “You’re half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m referring to.” I was pretty sure I did. Other players also had to put up with comments that dwelt on their ethnicity.”

“In all probability, a Pakeha listening to those sorts of comments would think, “Oh, that’s okay, it’s just a bit of banter.” But he’s hearing it as white person and it’s not directed at people like him. So, there’s no pushback; no one corrects them.”

20220811-122006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pattinson ends BBL contract with Melbourne Renegades to focus on domestic...

    Cleaver unbeaten fifty, Bracewell hat-trick drive NZ to series-sealing win over...

    IPL Mega Auction: Excited to be part of the knights, says...

    ICC Men’s T20 WC Qualifier B: USA vice-captain Jones relishing pressure,...